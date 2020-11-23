KRON4 Morning Buzz: Carr’s losing face sparks memes

LAS VEGAS (AP) — After Derek Carr led the Raiders to the brink of another victory over the defending Super Bowl champions, Las Vegas coach Jon Gruden described his quarterback as “almost flawless.”

That’s almost good enough to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Carr went 23 of 31 for 275 yards and three touchdowns with a 119.7 passer rating, but Mahomes matched Carr’s two scoring drives in the fourth quarter with two of his own.

Carr and Gruden were left frustrated after Carr played like the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback he is, only to be outdone by a Super Bowl MVP.