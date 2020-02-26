KRON4 Morning Buzz: CDC makes a recommendation for people with beards to protect against virus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The coronavirus continues to spread and is now in almost every continent, except Antarctica.

Aside from keeping up with proper handwashing and hygiene and staying away from people who are sick, the CDC has released some special recommendations for bearded people across the world!

The CDC recommends shaving your beard to protect yourself against the coronavirus, because certain beard types can interfere with the seal of a respirator mask.

Styles such as the circle and chinstrap are recommended for shaving.

Latest Stories: