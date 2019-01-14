KRON4 Morning Buzz: Chris Pratt is getting married again! Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Trending on today's KRON4 Morning Buzz -- the Super Bowl, actor Chris Pratt is getting married again, and Steph Curry sells his custom moon shoes.

Will it be football or baseball? Today is the deadline to declare for the NFL draft but Heisman winner Kyler Murray needs more money to help him decide.

The A's already gave him a 44.66 million signing bonus, but now the word is he wants a $15 million deal right off the bat.

The shoes Steph Curry wore in his last game against the Rockets have sold for $58,000.

The out of this world price goes with the theme -- they were custom-designed moon shoes on the heels of the whole "I don't believe in the moon landing," but I'm just joking flap!

The money goes to math and science programs.

Now the buzz comes back to real life drama of new and old superheroes.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter is replacing him with a new action hero! The Terminator's daughter Katherine is getting married to starlord Chris Pratt.

