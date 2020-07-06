KRON4 Morning Buzz: Cleveland Indians latest sports team to consider name change

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Cleveland Indians are the latest sports team to consider a name change amid increasing pressure from sponsors and Native American rights groups.

The Indians’ announcement follows that of the Washington Redskins, who announced last week the team was considering its name as well.

This all comes in the wake of racial tensions prompted by the death of George Floyd, who was killed at the hands of Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

Many professional sports teams issuing statements condemning racism and police brutality.

Latest Stories: