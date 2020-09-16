KRON4 Morning Buzz: Clippers eliminated from playoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – the Clippers’ championship dreams have been shattered.
In Tuesday night’s game, the Clippers lost to the Denver Nuggets 104-89 in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Many thought the Clippers would have moved forward, making for a West finals ultimate showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers.
That’s no longer the case. See the full report in the video above.
