KRON4 Morning Buzz: Coach Kerr on Steph Curry’s return

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – When will Steph Curry return to the Golden State Warriors?

Coach Steve Kerr cast some doubt on Curry’s targeted March 1 return date in the Warriors game against the Wizards.

After Wednesday’s practice, Coach Kerr said Curry’s “only scrimmaged twice” and said “he needs to scrimmage more before he’s ready to play.”

Curry has been out so far this season rehabbing a broken hand since last October.

Latest Stories: