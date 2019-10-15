KRON4 Morning Buzz: Coco Gauff wins 1st WTA title

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – tennis, swimming, dogs, and mac n’ cheese.

Cori “Coco” Gauff has become the youngest woman to win a Women’s Tennis Association title since 2004 and she’s the youngest American to do so in 28 years by winning Austia’s Linz Open over the weekend. Did we forget to mention she’s just 15-years-old?

Meanwhile UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov was spotted swimming against the current of a very, very cold river in Dagestan – a federal subject of Russia – because why not?

In Utah, a giant mastiff had to be rescued after going on a hike with his owner near Salt Lake City but became too exhausted to move. Can’t we all relate?

Lastly, a Panera Bread employee was fired for dishing details about one of the restaurant’s most popular dishes.

Latest News Headlines: