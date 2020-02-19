KRON4 Morning Buzz: Coronavirus causing a buzz in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – the Bay Area is buzzing about the coronavirus – but what are your odds of catching it? We’ll take a look at how it’s been infecting and affecting people around the world and here at home.

The novel coronavirus has now killed more than 2,000 people, all but six of them in mainland China. It has infected more than 75,000 people, with over 1,000 cases outside mainland China.

Health officials say while the outbreak is serious, the odds are that the common flu poses a much more serious risk to your health, and that the seasonal flu carries much greater odds of killing you in the U.S. than the coronavirus.

