KRON4 Morning Buzz: Coronavirus halts autographs, handshakes in NBA

the effects of the growing coronavirus outbreak is also taking its toll in the sports world.

In a memo obtained by CNN, the NBA advised its players to restrict physical contact with fans as a precaution to limit potential exposure to coronavirus. The memo suggests that players “fist bump” instead of “high-five” and avoid items handed to them by fans.

Players are also advised to avoid autographs so as not to touch pens, markers, balls, or jerseys.

This comes as the number of coronavirus cases in the US jumps to over 100.

