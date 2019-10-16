KRON4 Morning Buzz: Cruise ship squeezes through canal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – a cruise ship becomes the largest ship to ever pass through the narrow Corinth Canal in Greece.

It may look breathtaking but also kind of terrifying!

You can literally almost touch the walls of that canal.

Last week the MS Braemar became the largest ship to ever pass through the Corinth Canal, which separates the Greek mainland from the Peloponnese peninsula.

It’s 79-feet across and the ship is 74-feet wide.

The 25-day sailing through the Greek islands, Spain, and Portugal cost passengers more than $5,500 each to make the voyage.

