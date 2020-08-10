KRON4 Morning Buzz: Curry sisters bust a move

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – Ayesha and Steph Curry’s little girls really know how to bust a move!

8-year-old Riley and 5-year-old Ryan were seen on Ayesha’s Instagram over the weekend dancing to Beyonce’s hit song “Already.”

Ayesha captioned the post, “They are LOVING ‘Black Is King.'”

Check out their sweet moves in the video above!

