Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

KRON4 Morning Buzz: Daredevils and divas

Morning Buzz

by: KRON4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A French mountain bike rider pulled off a perfect daredevil jump over the Tour de France peloton!

Meanwhile France’s Flyboard hero Franky Zapata failed in his attempt to cross the English Channel.

Zapata, a former jet ski racing champion, took to the skies Thursday on his Flyboard Air vehicle but missed a platform mounted on a boat as he tried to land midway for refueling, Reuters reported.

The 40-year-old was uninjured in the fall into the sea.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez just celebrated her 50th birthday.

She partied with family and friends in Miami.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News