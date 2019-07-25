KRON4 Morning Buzz: Daredevils and divas

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A French mountain bike rider pulled off a perfect daredevil jump over the Tour de France peloton!

Meanwhile France’s Flyboard hero Franky Zapata failed in his attempt to cross the English Channel.

Zapata, a former jet ski racing champion, took to the skies Thursday on his Flyboard Air vehicle but missed a platform mounted on a boat as he tried to land midway for refueling, Reuters reported.

The 40-year-old was uninjured in the fall into the sea.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez just celebrated her 50th birthday.

She partied with family and friends in Miami.