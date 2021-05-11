KRON4 Morning Buzz: Darya gets her Mother’s Day flowers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – It may have been a little late, but KRON4’s Darya Folsom finally got her Mother’s Day flowers!

They weren’t delivered by the Fairfield Police Department, however.

Some moms in Fairfield got their festive bouquets delivered by police officers after a flower delivery driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

“Fairfield police finishes the remaining flower deliveries for you! Happy Mother’s Day 2021, everyone. Hopefully, we get the flowers to their destinations on time,” Fairfield police officials said in a tweet.