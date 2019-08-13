KRON4 Morning Buzz: Darya takes on Hawaii

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of the KRON4 Morning Buzz – road trip!
Darya gets off the KRON bus and heads to Hawaii.
Spoiler alert: She survived the shark cage unscathed!
From ziplining to scuba diving, Darya shows you all the coolest things to do on Oahu.
Check it out some of her trip highlights in the video above!
Latest News Headlines:
- Police: Thief targets Petaluma pharmacy, steals prescription medication
- Bumgarner pitches Giants past Athletics in Bay Bridge Series
- Thieves target Walnut Creek Apple store, steal 16 iPhones, police say
- Did the Dayton gunman target his sister? Police can’t agree
- Oklahoma woman turning 110 reveals secret to a long life