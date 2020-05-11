KRON4 Morning Buzz: Darya’s garage workout

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Congrats to new mama, Alex Morgan!
The soccer superstar announced Saturday she gave birth just in time for Mother’s Day. She and her husband welcomed a baby girl, Charlie.
But just before she went into labor, Morgan posted video on social media showing her garage workout while pregnant, and it’s very impressive!
On the heels of Morgan’s intense workout, KRON4’s Darya Folsom was inspired to up her workout game but was forced to get a little creative since gyms still remain closed in the Bay Area due to the pandemic.
Darya gets resourceful and improvises with a shovel and some more common household items you too could already have.
Check it all out in the video above.
