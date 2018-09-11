KRON4 Morning Buzz: Despite loss, Raiders fans show love Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Trending this morning on KRON4 Morning Buzz -- Raiders, Marshawn and Kap go back in time, hardcore fans repping their team spirit, and a Chris Pratt sighting in Napa.

So much for boycotting the Raiders' first and probably last home game in Oakland. Nearly 54,000 fans showed up the Coliseum and still showed them some love.

Marshawn Lynch goes back in time as a photo of him back at Oakland Tech High spreads like wildfire on social media, plus a photo of Colin Kaepernick goes viral too.

Meanwhile, there's nothing wrong with showing your favorite player or your team a little love, but when does it go a little too far?

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES