KRON4 Morning Buzz: Doc Rivers speaks out on Jacob Blake shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers spoke out Tuesday on the shooting of Jacob Blake and addressed racial affairs in the United States.

In an emotional interview after the Clippers’ win over the Dallas Mavericks, Rivers said in part, “all you do is keep hearing about fear.”

“We’re the ones getting killed. We’re the ones getting shot. We’re the ones that were denied to live in certain communities,” Rivers said as he fought back tears.

“It’s amazing why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back,” Rivers said. “It’s really so sad. Like, I should just be a coach. I’m so often reminded of my color. It’s just really sad. We got to do better. But we got to demand better.”

