KRON4 Morning Buzz: Dodgers championship soured by COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Trending now on the KRON4 Morning Buzz: The Dodgers’ World Series championship win took a sour turn when it came out that player Justin Turner tested positive for the coronavirus.

He was pulled during game 6 on Tuesday night, but by then he could have already exposed everyone to the virus. He then came back out to the field to celebrate the win, even pulling down his mask for photos and hugging team members. And of course, he held the winning trophy that was passed around the team and even to children.

Children pose with the trophy after Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 to win the baseball World Series in Game 6 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

