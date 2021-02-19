KRON4 Morning Buzz: Dolly Parton politely declines statue of herself

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Steph Curry makes the starting All-Star team and shoes given to Lebron James from Kobe Bryant go up for auction. The starting bid for the size 15 shoe… a whopping $20,000.

Naomi Osaka scrawls a message to her sister on a camera man’s lens at the Australian Open.

Dolly Parton politely declines a statue of herself in Tennessee. Says there are more important issues to currently deal with in the world.

Ella, Kamala Harris’ daughter, made her fashion debut.

NASA rover lands successfully on Mars.

