KRON4 Morning Buzz: Dr. Fauci’s comments on NFL draw ire

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – President Donald Trump disagrees with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recent comments on the idea that that the NFL likely won’t play this year.

Dr. Fauci had said that players would have to be tested every day and be kept in a bubble to ensure the NFL was safe.

Meanwhile Jamie Foxx confirms he will play Mike Tyson in an upcoming biopic about the life of the American former heavyweight boxer.

He went on Instagram to reveal a photo of how much he’s bulked up in preparation for filming.

In TV news, “The Bold and the Beautiful” is the first soap opera series to resume filming during the pandemic.

