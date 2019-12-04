Live Now
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Draymond Green’s alma mater retires jersey

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz: Draymond Green’s alma mater, Michigan State, retired his jersey and all his beloved were there to see it. 

Draymond, who is never short on words, was almost at a loss. 

Warriors play the Hornets tonight in Charlotte.

Hours before LSU was going to let the public grab a prized piece of turf, football fans jumped the gun and everyone scrambled to get a piece of the grass. 

A genuine piece of AT&T Park, a little bottle of dirt is $36. Two chairs from Candlestick for $700.

A $4.8 million chandelier is hanging from a city bridge in Canada. It spins and flashes. People are split over whether it’s dazzling or distracting. 

Apparently, upside-down trees are all the rage and you can buy them in a stand. There’s also the split flat tree that you put up against a wall or the corner tree.

