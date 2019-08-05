KRON4 Morning Buzz: Draymond remains a Warrior

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – the Raiders’ new superstar has a foot problem, Draymond Green will be a Warrior for a few more years, and a YouTube star buys her very own house!

Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown has started the year with a non-football injury due to some feet problems, but ESPN reports he ould return to practice in the coming week.

Meanwhile Draymond Green locked in a max four-year extension with the Golden State Warriors for a cool $100 million – that’s about $25 million a year!

In South Korea, YouTube star Boram, who has 30 million subscribers, bought a multimillion-dollar five-story home in Seoul. It was worth about $8 million.

Latest News Headlines: