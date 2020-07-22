KRON4 Morning Buzz: A new kind of face mask

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Times are changing, especially as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact much of the world.
As restaurants, malls, and amusement parks reopen, masks are a necessary part of today’s “new normal.”
If you’ve ever wondered how you could safely take a drink without taking your mask off, a new mask sold by Redee Patch has a creative way you can do just that. Or, you can just DIY and save your cash.
Check it out in the video above.
