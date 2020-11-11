KRON4 Morning Buzz: Ex-Giant suing for career-ending injury

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Trending now on the KRON4 Morning Buzz: Was it a freak accident or the playing field’s fault that a player got a concussion that he says ended his career?

In 2018, ex-San Francisco Giants player Mac Williamson was trying to catch a foul ball when he tripped over a bullpen mound. Now he’s suing the operator of Oracle Park.

“I want to hold the park owners accountable for carelessly risking every great player’s career by needlessly placing the mounds on the field,” Williamson said.

Just before this season, the Giants actually did move the bullpens to behind the outfield wall.