KRON4 Morning Buzz: Eyes on the Warriors in NBA Draft

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Trending now in the KRON4 Morning Buzz – The NBA Draft is Wednesday and all eyes are on the Warriors. What will they do with their number two pick? Take a kid with potential or trade for somebody who can make a splash right away with Steph, Klay and Dray?

The players have to put on their own hat from this NBA issued at-home draft kit, it’s complete with a camera so they can broadcast their jitters.

There are a bunch of proud NBA fathers watching their sons follow in their footsteps.

Shaq’s son Shareef has had his share of ups and downs. He had to have heart surgery at UCLA last year then transferred to LSU, where he will suit up at Shaq’s alma mater and see what he can do to add to the family legacy.

Dennis Rodman’s son, DJ, is coming off of his freshman year at Washington State, at this point not close to matching his father’s huge impact in basketball.

And Scotty Pippen’s son also has a long way to go. At Vanderbilt, he’s struggling as a shooter but we’ll have to see. WhenSteph started out, his ankles were his Achilles heal, but the Warriors stuck with him.