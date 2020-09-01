KRON4 Morning Buzz: Family reunions in the NBA bubble

ORLANDO (KRON) – NBA players in the bubble are now allowed to have guests!

NBA teams began arriving at Disney on July 7 for the playoffs.

Families began arriving in the Orlando area last week to complete a mandatory quarantine before being permitted in the bubble. Once inside, they will be subjected to the same daily coronavirus testing and mandatory wearing of masks as players and staff.

According to the Associated Press, in most cases, players would be limited to four guests. They would also get one ticket authorizing entry for one adult — who could hold a child 2-foot-8 or shorter — to each of that team’s playoff games.

