KRON4 Morning Buzz: Felicity Huffman may move to the East Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – shamed Hollywood helicopter mom Felicity Huffman may soon be moving to the East Bay.

Huffman, who was sentenced to two weeks in prison on Friday after pleading guilty for her role in the college admissions scandal, has asked her lawyers to serve her time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin.

The women’s minimum security prison houses more than 1,200 inmates.

It is the closest to her home in Los Angeles.

Forbes magazine called FCI Dublin one of the “10 cushiest prisons” in America because of its location and weather.

Huffman must surrender herself on Oct. 25.

