KRON4 Morning Buzz: Flu bug tackles NFL players

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz: The flu is making its way around the NFL as eight players from the Seattle Seahawks were sick up until Monday nights game.

A couple of players were so bad that they were getting sick in between plays, but they still managed to beat the Vikings.

The Patriots also had many players who got sick with the flu. They were put on a separate plane to Houston so the rest of the team wasn’t infected.

After beating the Knicks on Sunday, the Boston Celtics had some fun throwing snowballs at the airport.

In St. Petersburg, Florida, Eckerd College has 2,000 students and is right on the water.

The students are allowed to have pets like dogs, cats, iguanas, guinea pigs, and domesticated squirrels. There is even a graduation ceremony for the pets.

Apparently, the U.S. is in a for a french fry shortage because the potato crop was bad this year due to cold and wet weather.

How long do you think an apple is good for? There’s a new apple that could last up to a year! It’s called the “cosmic crisp apple.”