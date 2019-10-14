KRON4 Morning Buzz: Food and fun at SF Fire Station 2

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – San Francisco Fire Station 2 in Chinatown for inviting Darya and her son Thor over for dinner!

Not only was the food delicious but Thor even got to suit up and go out on some calls with firefighters while Darya enjoyed the food.

Unlike most firehouses, station 2 actually plates the food and it’s very fancy.

Thanks to Jimmy and Jeff for the invite, and thank you to all the firefighters for your service!

But we also can’t forget our beloved 49ers, who now stand at a perfect 5-0 in their first divisional matchup of the season following a 20-7 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday – congrats!

Latest News Headlines: