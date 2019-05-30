KRON4 Morning Buzz: Game 1 of NBA Finals just hours away

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - A lot of people are going to have to leave work early today to be in front of the television for tip-off.

Tip-off for Game 1 of the NBA Finals is 6 p.m. local time (9 p.m. in Toronto).

The Warriors are already in the zone, getting a feel for the Raptors' house.

Remember when you used to say: synchronize your watches! It's kind of like that if the Warriors want to be champs for a third straight time - they have to be physically and mentally in sync.

Meanwhile the NBA has actually warned the Raptors to tell their global ambassador Drake to tone it down.

It isn't his stage - rather it's a court for the players and the coaches.

In other news, a terrible accident has sparked more talk about an even wider net to protect baseball fans from flying balls.

Playing the Astros in Houston, Cubs batter Albert Almora Jr. hit one down the third-base line, that went into the stands and struck a 4-year-old girl.

Her dad picked her up and rushed her to the hospital.

Almora fell to his knees and started sobbing. He has two young children of his own and was still shaken up when he talked about it after the game.

The last thing a player wants to do is hit a fan.

Some players think there should be netting around the entire field.

