KRON4 Morning Buzz: Giants ‘Dress Like Pablo Sandoval’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – the San Francisco Giants are looking extra flashy and fly on their way to Philly as they do a “Dress Like Pablo Sandoval” -themed flight.

Sony is crafting a mini-AC that will fit in a built-in pocket on a specially designed t-shirt. It’s called the “Reon Pocket,” a smartphone-sized body cooling device you can actually wear.

Sony says it’ll lower your body temperature by 23 degrees.

If that doesn’t sound cool to you, did you know there are actually bra cooling products out there to really help you chill?

Polar Products makes Cool58 Bra Cooolers, which are small packs you can discreetly put in your bra to help beat the heat.

