KRON4 Morning Buzz: Gabe Kapler joins Giants family as manager

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – the Giants’ new manager, Colin Kaepernick throws a hail mary, and no more “Friends” on Netflix, but we’ll tell you where they’re headed.

The Giants are manager-less no more! Gabe Kapler replaces legendary Bruce Bochy, who retired after 13 years with the team.

He has signed a three-year deal with the Giants.

Colin Kaepernick meanwhile plans to audition for NFL teams on Saturday in a private workout arranged by the league in Atlanta.

Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2016.

In entertainment news, “Friends” won’t be on Netflix anymore but a reunion is allegedly in the works and will air on HBO’s new streaming service next year.

