Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

KRON4 Morning Buzz: Gov Newsom blasts NBA for worrying more about players than fans

Morning Buzz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – Governor Newsom blasts the NBA for worrying more about their players than the fans, and an NFL player goes from knocking them down on the field to smacking them down in the ring.

Check out all the latest trending stores in the video above.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News