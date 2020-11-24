KRON4 Morning Buzz: Historic all-Black officiating crew

Morning Buzz

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — An all-Black officiating crew worked an NFL game for the first time in league history when the Los Angeles Rams faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

Referee Jerome Boger led the crew, which also included umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, side judge Dale Shaw, field judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Greg Steed. Five members of the crew work together regularly.

Johnson and Steed joined the group for Monday night’s matchup between NFC playoff contenders. The first Black official in any major sport was Burl Toler, hired by the NFL in 1965.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News