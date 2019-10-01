KRON4 Morning Buzz: Homeless woman goes viral for subway opera performance

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – a homeless woman with an incredible opera voice now gone viral.

A Los Angeles police officer captured the woman singing a Puccini aria in the subway station and the video went viral after the police department tweeted it out on social media.

She has since been identified as Emily Zamourka, a Russian native who said she did not go to music school or get formal training.

Zamourka said she likes to sing in the subway because it sounds better due to the acoustics.

The video has since been viewed tens of thousands of times.

