KRON4 Morning Buzz: How a male pro-basketball player tested positive for pregnancy

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – a former Ohio University basketball star is suspended after a drug test revealed he was “pregnant.”
Donnell “D.J.” Cooper reportedly used his girlfriend’s urine to try to beat a drug test and that led to a lot more than he was expecting!
He was given a two-year suspension.
Meanwhile, Drake’s OVO Fest opened with the rapper making a grand entrance and playing a video of the Raptors’ win against the Warriors, with a gigantic NBA trophy as the backdrop.
