KRON4 Morning Buzz: How A’s fans can get inside the Coliseum (kind of)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Good news for Oakland A’s fans who want to get inside the Coliseum to watch a game.
You now can – well, sort of!
The A’s announced Tuesday fans can pay to have cardboard cutouts of themselves in the Coliseum to silently cheer on their team as the 60-game regular season begins July 23.
Due to the pandemic, no fans/spectators will be allowed in any of the games.
But hey, you can purchase an $89 cutout and perhaps still see yourself on TV.
