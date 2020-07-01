KRON4 Morning Buzz: How A’s fans can get inside the Coliseum (kind of)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Good news for Oakland A’s fans who want to get inside the Coliseum to watch a game.

You now can – well, sort of!

The A’s announced Tuesday fans can pay to have cardboard cutouts of themselves in the Coliseum to silently cheer on their team as the 60-game regular season begins July 23.

Due to the pandemic, no fans/spectators will be allowed in any of the games.

But hey, you can purchase an $89 cutout and perhaps still see yourself on TV.

