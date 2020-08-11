KRON4 Morning Buzz: How Dr. Birx’s scarves got their own Instagram

Morning Buzz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – do your scarves have their own Instagram account?

Probably not!

We can tell you one person who does – Dr. Deborah Birx, the response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

If you haven’t seen her in one of the White House’s daily coronavirus briefings, Dr. Birx is seen with various types of fashionable scarves knotted and draped in a variety of ways.

You can check out her Instagram account chronicling all of her scarves here.

