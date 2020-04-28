Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

KRON4 Morning Buzz: How to cope as Bay Area extends stay-at-home orders

Morning Buzz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Several Bay Area counties on Monday announced the extension of stay-at-home orders through May.

This may cause fear, worry, and stress as many people continue to shelter in place, lack social connection, and try to navigate through the continuation of the pandemic.

Dr. Ruth White, clinical associate professor at USC, talks to the KRON4 Morning News about best practices and ways to cope as the pandemic continues to take a toll.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News