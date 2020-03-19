Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

KRON4 Morning Buzz: How to cope in the age of corona

Morning Buzz

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Buzz has been focused on the pandemic all week, but this one goes to 11. Each day we’re going to get tips from a mental health expert on how to cope in the age of corona.

Dr. Ruth White, a clinical associate professor from USC, joins the KRON4 Morning News again with tips on how to cope with stress and anxiety amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the full segment in the video above.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News