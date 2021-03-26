KRON4 Morning Buzz: How to try the PEPSI x PEEPS drink

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Have you ever wanted to meld the taste of your favorite springtime marshmallow treat and Pepsi?

PEPSI and PEEPS collaborated to release a new soda that “combines the crisp, refreshing taste of PEPSI cola with the pillowy-soft and sweet PEEPS Marshmallow flavor consumers love.”

The limited supply is available to people who enter the company’s sweepstakes (PEEPstakes?), with 10 grand prize winners.

“Fans can submit photos of themselves enjoying the spring with PEEPS Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies by tagging @PEPSI, #HangingWithMyPEEPS and #PepsiSweepstakes on Twitter and Instagram for the chance to win a coveted limited-edition three-pack of PEPSI x PEEPS,” the company said.

