KRON4 Morning Buzz: Importance of therapy

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The coronavirus pandemic continues in the US and across the world, and some people may be struggling when it comes to balancing work, home life, and other personal matters.

Even 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps has revealed this time hasn’t been easy.

“It has been one of those months. Nonstop, my mood jumping up and down and all around,” Phelps told ESPN. “I’m thankful that my family and I are safe and healthy. I’m grateful we don’t have to worry about paying bills or putting food on the table, like so many other folks right now. But still, I’m struggling.”

Phelps has become an advocate for openly discussing mental health after his retirement.

Mental health expert and USC professor Dr. Ruth White talks about the importance of therapy and mental health especially in times like these.

Check it out in the video above.

Latest Stories: