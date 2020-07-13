KRON4 Morning Buzz: Inside the NBA bubble

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – What’s going on inside the NBA bubble near Orlando?

ESPN reports NBA players will not be allowed to wear fashion statement attire when entering the arena.

Instead, players will be required to “be in uniform and warm-ups when they arrive” to the arena for their games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

According to ESPN, one reason behind the decision is that the team locker rooms at the arena do not have showers. Therefore, changing in close quarters without showering would go against the league’s desire to prioritize sanitation and social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, per the report.

