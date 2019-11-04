KRON4 Morning Buzz: Is Warriors curse getting worse?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – the Warriors curse is getting worse, the Niners won without playing this weekend, and the Raiders won at home.

Is the Warriors curse getting worse? Did Oracle really curse the Warriors for leaving Oakland?

That may seem to be the case as of late after it was announced Draymond Green will miss several games due to a sprained finger.

That comes after it was announced Steph Curry broke his left hand.

In football news, the 49ers dominated over the Carolina Panthers, winning 51-13, and the Raiders also reigned supreme, beating the Detroit Lions 31-24.

Latest News Headlines: