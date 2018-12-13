KRON4 Morning Buzz: It's all about Vegas Video

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Trending on today's edition of KRON4 Morning Buzz -- Steph says he was kidding about not believing the moon landing. The Raiders aren't kidding about leaving Oakland at the end of the season, and can you go without your phone for an entire year?

The buzz is all Vegas and now the kids are getting caught in the middle of the Raiders' divorce from Oakland. Papa Davis warned that if the city sued, he'd take the kids and leave town immediately, and that's exactly what he's doing.

The Raiders have opted out of the Coliseum lease and will play somewhere else next season. Exactly where? They don't know yet, which means the kids (fans and players) are left in limbo.

But the NFL is all in: when the Raiders are in their new Vegas digs in 2020, the NFL will hold the draft in multiple locations along the Las Vegas Strip.

Meanwhile is it the end of the Warriors because they lost another game to the Raptors? No, but the Raptors do look like the Warriors' biggest threat since the Cavs beat them in the 2016 Finals.

Fueled by that bagged Canadian milk, Toronto blew Golden State out of Oracle 113-93.

Steph Cury says that whole moonwalking thing was a joke. He was 1,000 percent kidding when he said he didn't believe we ever landed on the moon, and now he has the last laugh.

He says he's still going to take NASA up on the offer to check out their moon rocks in Houston.

Regular doubters can see Apollo 11 on display in DC.

