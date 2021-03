SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Nike released a new shoe design to honor one of America’s greatest and history-making athletes.

Jackie Robinson broke the baseball color line in 1947 when he became the first African American to play for Major League Baseball with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

The shoes have the number 42 for his Dodgers jersey. They also feature his famous words:

“There’s not an American in this country free until every one of us is free.”