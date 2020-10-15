KRON4 Morning Buzz: Jimmy G questionable to play against Rams

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Dodgers crush the Braves with a historic first inning as the attempt to climb back in the series. It’s currently 2-1 Braves.

Former 49er Fred Dean died at the age of 68 after catching coronavirus last week. A Hall of Fame defensive end, Dean was a part of the Joe Montana dynasty era, winning two titles with the red and gold in 1981 and 1984.

The Falcons were forced to cease all operations after people in the organization test positive for Covid. The Bills and Chiefs game was moved back to give the Bills time to rest.

The 49ers prepare for the Rams as Jimmy G remains questionable.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne tests positive for coronavirus and will have miss out on this Sunday’s game against Georgia.

20 Florida Gator personnel test positive for the virus, ceasing all operations.

You can now buy a bacon scented mask.