KRON4 Morning Buzz: KD back in the game

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors were trying to extend their stay atop the NBA when he crumbled to the court with a ruptured Achilles tendon on June 10, 2019.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP was lost and so soon was the Warriors’ grasp on the championship. Durant then left for Brooklyn as a free agent after having surgery.

Now both are ready to start working their way back. Durant’s first official NBA game in a year and a half comes against his old club, as the Nets host the Warriors on Tuesday night in the opening game of the 2020-21 season.