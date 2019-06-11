Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – Kevin Durant sacrifices himself for his team and the Warriors don’t let him down.

Monday night’s win was a heartbreaking one because even though they won in Toronto, thus forcing a Game 6, it all came at the expense of Kevin Durant.

KD is expected to have an MRI today to determine the severity of his injury.

Check it all out in the video above.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES