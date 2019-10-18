KRON4 Morning Buzz: Kid hockey player steals show at Washington Capitals game

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Trending on the KRON4 Morning Buzz – Lady Gaga takes a tumble and the most entertaining postgame interview you may have ever seen.

Lady Gaga scared some fans in Vegas after she was caught on camera falling offstage during her performance, all while in the arms of a fan she invited on stage.

Concertgoers posted on social media that Gaga was fine and went back to the piano to perform another song with all her grace and dignity.

Meanwhile in a now-viral video on Twitter, a little kid hockey player stole the spotlight at a recent Washington Capitals game.

His name is Jackson and he was interviewed by a Capitals reporter. He talked about hockey, his favorite player, and his love for his pet tarantula.

Watch it all in the video above!

Latest News Headlines: